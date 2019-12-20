WINNIPEG -- A Via train that travels from Toronto to Vancouver, with stops In Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Edmonton along the way, is running 39 hours behind schedule after being stranded due to mechanical issues.

In a statement to CTV News, Via Rail said the train left Toronto Wednesday, and passengers were lodged in Sudbury before the train was “back on the move.”

Via said 135 passengers are onboard and crew members are ensuring their comfort and security, and it, "apologizes for the impact this situation has on its passengers travelling plans and is looking into different alternatives to ensure everyone’s safe arrival at their final destination.”

It's website indicate the train's is near Hornepayne, Ont.

CTV News has asked the rail line about how this could impact the train schedule over the holidays.

This story will be updated. More details to come…