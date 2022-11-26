Victim identified in Winnipeg's 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 47th homicide of the year.
It happened early Saturday morning around 1:44 a.m. when officers were called to an apartment block in the 500 block of Furby Street. Residents had reported hearing shots in the building.
Police arrived to find a man suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead.
Investigators have identified the victim as Daniel Michael George Cook, 29, from Winnipeg.
The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could help them is asked to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
