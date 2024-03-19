WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Victim identified in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

Winnipeg police investigate a homicide at a home on Selkirk Avenue on March 19, 2024. (Zach Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police investigate a homicide at a home on Selkirk Avenue on March 19, 2024. (Zach Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)
Share

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue on Monday afternoon for a report of a deceased male.

He has since been identified as Edgar Allan Bear, 56. He was a member of Peguis First Nation and was living in Winnipeg.

An investigation is ongoing by members of the homicide unit.

Officers were still on scene Tuesday afternoon for further processing.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor

Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News