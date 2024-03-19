Victim identified in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue on Monday afternoon for a report of a deceased male.

He has since been identified as Edgar Allan Bear, 56. He was a member of Peguis First Nation and was living in Winnipeg.

An investigation is ongoing by members of the homicide unit.

Officers were still on scene Tuesday afternoon for further processing.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.