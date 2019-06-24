

CTV Winnipeg





A 70-year-old man died on Friday after his ATV flipped over while on steep terrain in the RM of Riding Mountain West, Man., police confirmed.

Police said they were called around 1:35 p.m. to an off-road collision about 35 kilometres northwest of Russell, Man.

Mounties have determined that the man, along with another male, was looking for cattle on his property when the ATV flipped over. Police said the Churchbridge, Sask., man was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.