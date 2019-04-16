One person is dead after a fight broke out Monday night at the Ramallah Café in the 300 block of Pembina Highway.

Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. following a report that two males were stabbed.

At the lounge, police found two males who were seriously hurt.

One male was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since died, the other is still in hospital in unstable condition.

Several friends of the young man who died tell CTV News he came here a few years ago from Syria, and family and friends are devastated.

The violence has rattled some people who live nearby.

"It's just so sad. Tragic to hear about that in my neighborhood, anywhere really, but especially so close to home," said Ben Shedden.

"I know somebody that works here personally. It's a good restaurant. They've always served me well and I've had great food, and it's convenient. So I'm just so sad about this.”

Shedden said what happened Monday won't stop him from coming back to the cafe.

“The investigation is going on and all we can say at this time is that we’ll be closed until the investigation is complete which can take a few days," Ramallah Café management told CTV News in an online message.

Police said Tuesday the cafe was very busy at the time of the stabbings and investigators have a lot of interviews to do. They're asking anyone with information to contact them.

"Preliminary information indicates that it may have been an argument that might have escalated into this violence," said Const. Jay Murray.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.