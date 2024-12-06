Victim, suspect identified in fatal Winnipeg stabbing

The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier in the week.

Twenty-one-year-old Breanna George, who was a member of Big Island First Nation in Ontario, was stabbed at an apartment in the 200 block of Furby Street on Monday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.

Police have arrested Savannah Nashacappo-Badger in connection to the incident. She has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in connection to the incident. The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.