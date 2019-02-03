Featured
Video captures good Samaritans helping car crash victim
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 6:41PM CST
A car crash in the Spence neighbourhood sent one person to hospital around noon on Sunday.
The aftermath was caught on camera.
In a video sent to CTV News, about a dozen bystanders are seen at the corner of Sargent Ave. and Balmoral St., where a vehicle smashed into the side of a brick building and knocked over a traffic light.
A couple of people managed to help driver from the vehicle.
Police say it was a two-vehicle collision, adding the driver was in stable condition and went to hospital as a precaution.