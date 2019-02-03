

CTV Winnipeg





A car crash in the Spence neighbourhood sent one person to hospital around noon on Sunday.

The aftermath was caught on camera.

In a video sent to CTV News, about a dozen bystanders are seen at the corner of Sargent Ave. and Balmoral St., where a vehicle smashed into the side of a brick building and knocked over a traffic light.

A couple of people managed to help driver from the vehicle.

Police say it was a two-vehicle collision, adding the driver was in stable condition and went to hospital as a precaution.