WINNIPEG – Manitoba RCMP officers released surveillance video of a man, wanted for murder in Texas, walking into a Walmart in Winkler, Man., in June.

The footage shows Derek Whisenand, 28, a U.S. citizen, outside of the Walmart with a dog in a shopping cart, and then proceeding into the store without the cart or animal.

Mounties say Whisenand illegally crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., on June 24, 2019.

He was seen at the Walmart at 8 a.m. on June 26. Later that morning he went to Carman, and around 3:30 p.m. was dropped off at a Junior’s Restaurant at St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue in Winnipeg. This was the last confirmed sighting of Whisenand.

Officers are looking to speak to the person who helped the suspect get to Carman.

Whisenand is described as six feet, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a black goatee and has a tattoo on his left wrist of a pentagram. He was travelling with a medium-sized, mixed-breed dog, that’s possibly a mix of a German shepherd and pitbull or boxer. The dog is brindle in colour.

Police warn that Whisenand may be armed and dangerous.

In a news release, RCMP say they realize it’s been months since the last confirmed sighting of the suspect.

“Since then, we have received numerous tips and have followed up on all of them,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

"We are hoping these new photos will once again generate new information about his time in the province and lead us to his current location. We're looking for any information to help our officers safely find and arrest him."

Anyone with information or who believes they’ve seen Whisenand is asked to contact the Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9121 or Crime Stoppers.