WINNIPEG -- A dog turned over to authorities with signs of severe physical abuse has a new lease on life.

“Quincy”, an American Bulldog cross, is now healthy and living in a new home. A video of the dog in his new environment was shared online Wednesday by the City of Winnipeg, a day after police announced a charge in connection with his case.

The City’s Animal Services Agency said it worked with the Winnipeg Police Service and the Winnipeg Humane Society to investigate Quincy’s case and find him his new home.

The dog was found in Sage Creek on Sept. 30, suffering from significant cuts to his thigh, chest and shoulder areas.

Winnipeg police allege the 30-year-old woman who reported what she described as a stray dog to animal authorities was actually his owner.

She’s been charged with abandoning or neglecting an animal.