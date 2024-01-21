Video of Indigenous woman zip tied by staff sparks protest at Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel
Upwards of 100 people stormed a downtown Winnipeg hotel Sunday in protest after a video surfaced showing an Indigenous woman being restrained by hotel staff with zip ties. The outcry comes as police and hotel staff allege the woman had been armed with a knife.
"What has happened here is a disgrace to one Indigenous woman," Garrison Settee, the grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), said to protesters at the hotel.
The crowd of protesters gathered in the lobby of the Marlborough Hotel Sunday afternoon, drumming and calling for answers from the staff.
It all stems from an incident that happened at the hotel on Dec. 25, 2023.
The video – which has been widely shared on social media – shows what appears to be hotel staff detaining a woman inside the lobby of the Marlborough Hotel. The woman has her hands tied behind her back and is crying.
In a statement, the hotel's general manager Rakib Hoque said around 1 p.m. that day a woman he believed was intoxicated pulled out a knife and was threatening guests and staff.
"Winnipeg city police were immediately called and advised us to protect our guests and staff which we did using wrist restraints on this individual," Hoque said in the statement.
"We want to assure the community that our only intention was to prevent this young woman from harming herself or others until the WPS arrived.”
Police confirmed they received two calls to the Marlborough that day – one in the morning for a woman loitering and another around 1:30 p.m.
"They again tried to request that this person vacate the premises as she was still loitering. And at that point, she produced the knife and attempted to stab one of the staff members," Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), told CTV News.
Chancy said hotel staff were able to get the knife away from the woman and restrained her until police arrived.
An 18-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon. The charge and allegations against her have not been proven in court.
Chancy said it is not a criminal offence to restrain someone under certain circumstances.
"The staff reasonably believed the criminal offence had taken place, as they were the victim of the assault that had just occurred," Chancy said.
"The use of the restraints is justified in order to prevent the continuation of that offence, and to also ensure their own safety and the safety of the patrons that may be present."
He said the woman was immediately turned over to police when officers arrived.
The treatment of the woman is being called into question by First Nations leadership in the province.
"It's very concerning because of what happened to the young lady and what was really shown to the public – about being zip-tied with your hands behind your back is not called for," said Assembly of Manitoba Chief (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, who was at the protest.
"Why in the first place are people allowed to zip tie our women? That is the question. Who authorizes that?"
Merrick said the woman, who is from a northern First Nation community, had been staying at the hotel for a medical appointment. She said the AMC will be terminating its business relationship with the hotel.
MKO and Southern Chiefs' Organization also issued statements condemning the actions against the woman. The organizations have called for thorough investigation into the altercation.
"There was a First Nation woman that was under distress and she felt trapped and surrounded by male security," Settee told reporters. "No doubt she was very distressed, and that is why there is an outcry, that's why there is anger – people are upset because of what they saw."
That anger boiled over during Sunday's protest as crowds of people got into the hotel's basement and went looking through lockers to search for answers.
Police confirmed they are investigating the allegations of abuse made by the woman in the video against the hotel staff.
"That forms part of the investigation that's ongoing right now, so I can't speak to that at this time," Chancy said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
'Disruptive passenger' tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
New blood test that screens for Alzheimer's may be a step closer to reality, study suggests
Testing a person’s blood for a type of protein called phosphorylated tau, or p-tau, could be used to screen for Alzheimer’s disease with “high accuracy,” even before symptoms begin to show, a new study suggests.
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualization of school girls
Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.
Foiled by soil: Failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. caught on camera
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
James Smith inquest looks into allegations that police overlooked key evidence
An inquest into one of Canada's worst mass killing events is looking into allegations that police overlooked key evidence following stunning witness testimony on Thursday.
Millions in the U.K. are being urged to get vaccinations during a surge in measles cases
U.K. health officials on Monday urged millions of parents to book their children for missed measles, mumps and rubella shots during a sharp increase in the number of measles cases and the lowest vaccination rates in a decade.
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class-action settlement
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike within a week
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
Sask. company fined for not paying wages
A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined a total of $1,400 for not paying wages, a news release from the province said.
-
'High risk traffic stop' leads to gun charges for Regina men: police
Regina police say a “high risk” traffic stop in the city’s northwest end Saturday morning led to the arrest of two men who are now facing multiple gun related charges.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike within a week
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
'I was surprised': Blazing meteor caught on Sask. home security camera
It's regular early morning practice for Paul Senger to check his home security camera footage. But on Wednesday something caught his eyes - a bright ball of light streaking across the sky over Lloydminster.
-
James Smith inquest looks into allegations that police overlooked key evidence
An inquest into one of Canada's worst mass killing events is looking into allegations that police overlooked key evidence following stunning witness testimony on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police involved in active operation on Sixth Avenue
Residents are being asked to avoid Sixth Avenue in Timmins, police said late Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
-
Structural collapse at Algoma Steel, company cannot confirm what exactly leaked into the water
Utility piping at Algoma Steel’s coke-making plant collapsed early Saturday morning. The incident has resulted in the discharge of liquid waste into St. Marys River. Company says they cannot confirm what exactly leaked from the broken piping into the water.
Edmonton
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
-
RV fire leaves homeless Edmontonian looking for shelter again
A homeless Edmonton man feels lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed the RV he was living in Monday morning.
-
Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban starting Tuesday morning
The City of Edmonton has declared the first citywide parking ban of 2024.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
-
'Disruptive passenger' tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
-
Police charge 3 people in connection with November protest outside Hamilton factory
Police have charged three people in connection with what they are calling a “disruptive” protest outside a factory in Hamilton back in November.
Calgary
-
Vehicle crashes into building in southwest Calgary
Emergency crews were called to a business on 17 Avenue S.W. following a Monday morning crash.
-
Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win
A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1-million prize she won in a lottery last month.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Tuesday's daytime high will be 14 C warmer than Monday's
The month started with daytime highs above freezing and overnight lows, at times, closer to an average daytime high temperature of -3 C.
Montreal
-
Pop Montreal founder describes the beautiful diversity out-of-province students bring to Quebec
Pop Montreal music festival founder Dan Seligman credits his career to one simple decision he made as a young person: moving to Montreal from Toronto in 1996 to study at McGill University as an out-of-province student.
-
Enter the world of this Montreal bookstore, where you can swap your phone for a book
Every Wednesday evening, in a quaint bookstore in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, a small group of people get together, all tucked away in their own little corners, cozy with a book.
-
MTL 24/24 funding cut, holding demonstration in front of city hall
MTL 24/24, an organization that works to promote Montreal's nightlife will host a demonstration Monday night after the city opted against renewing funding for the year.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex crimes against students
Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was found guilty in September on four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.
-
Doctor suspended from uOttawa for pro-Palestinian posts reinstated, but won't go back
A University of Ottawa resident doctor who was suspended following pro-Palestinian social media posts two months ago has been reinstated at the school.
-
Pembroke man facing sex assault charges in connection with underage victim
Ontario Provincial Police say a 60-year-old Pembroke man is facing charges in connection with alleged sexual crimes involving a minor.
Atlantic
-
Long-delayed report from Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to be released Jan. 31
The long-delayed inquiry report into an Afghanistan war veteran's decision to kill his family and himself in Nova Scotia will be released Jan. 31.
-
Person hurt after fire outside Halifax City Hall
One person suffered a burn after a fire started at the homeless encampment outside Halifax City Hall on Monday morning.
-
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class-action settlement
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into Grand Valley inmate's 2016 death begins today
The inquest into the death of an inmate at Kitchener's Grand Valley Institution has begun.
-
Three snowmobiles involved in fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.
A fatal crash involving three snowmobiles is under investigation.
-
Missing Cambridge dog safe after dramatic rescue by fire department
Members of Ground Search and Rescue KW were breathing a sigh of relief after saving a missing dog in Cambridge.
Vancouver
-
Uber prices surge as transit strike hits Metro Vancouver
People stranded by a transit strike in Metro Vancouver Monday morning are seeing skyrocketing prices from ride-hailing apps.
-
Talks fail to avert Vancouver transit strike, halting bus and SeaBus service
Metro Vancouver has been left without most bus services and SeaBus after weekend talks between transit supervisors and the Coast Mountain Bus Company broke down without a deal.
-
Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase
Restaurants Canada is urging the British Columbia government to intervene in a proposed increase to the farm-level price of chicken in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase
Restaurants Canada is urging the British Columbia government to intervene in a proposed increase to the farm-level price of chicken in the province.
-
Talks fail to avert Vancouver transit strike, halting bus and SeaBus service
Metro Vancouver has been left without most bus services and SeaBus after weekend talks between transit supervisors and the Coast Mountain Bus Company broke down without a deal.
-
'It's long overdue': Family of boy killed by foster parents supports decision to demote B.C. children's minister
The family of a Fraser Valley boy killed by his foster parents supports the decision that saw the demotion of B.C.’s embattled children’s minister.