A gesture of the love between a pair of childhood sweethearts from St. Theresa Point has gone viral, with nearly 100,000 views on Facebook.

Ivan Flett, 19, said he wanted to make sure his proposal to Reanna Taylor, 18, was made in “the most creative and memorable way imaginable,” he told CTV News.

“I only had one chance to propose to her and I wanted to make it really big.”

So after brainstorming for ideas with friends last Friday, he landed on a flash mob at a BBQ on the sixth anniversary of when the couple first became official. He enlisted friends and family members to help, many of whom have dance training, as he does.

“We only had three days of practice,” he said, adding that the dancers kept what would happen under wraps for everyone except Flett’s family.

On Tuesday, the spectacle set to Bruno Mars began, and Taylor had no idea what was afoot.

“I was completely surprised,” she said. “There were so many things going through my mind.”

“I thought it was an OLI dance,” she said, referring to Outside Looking In, a dance program for high-school age Indigenous youth Flett and others in the flash mob had participated in that includes training in Toronto.

She said she realized something else was afoot when she spotted Flett’s sister among the dancers, and was hit by a gamut of emotions.

“He makes me feel like I’m the only girl in the world,” she said of her now-fiancé.

“I was overwhelmed with joy,” Flett said of seeing Taylor’s emotional reaction to the proposal.

Both said they were shocked by how many people have watched the proposal video, recorded by Robyn Taylor and Tammy Flett.

“It’s unbelievable, that it’s going around,” said Taylor. “I feel happy that it actually touches people.”

“I thought it was just going to be something shared within my community,” Flett said.

“I am happy that so many people know how much I love Reanna.”