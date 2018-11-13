The Winnipeg Police Service is continuing to investigate after a teenager was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a home in Winnipeg’s West End.

Officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Sherburn Street at around 12:20 a.m. where they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to this upper body.

Police said the boy was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

The accused cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“A firearm has been seized and is currently undergoing forensic testing,” said Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg Police Service. “It is believed that the two teenagers had been in possession of the firearm for some time and that it had been illegally obtained.”

“Although an arrest has been made, the investigation into this incident is still ongoing. As a result, it would be premature to speculate on the reason for the shooting.”

A relative of the victim said the two boys were friends.

While police said it’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting officers have previously said “the two boys were known to each other.”

“This wasn’t a targeted shooting,” said Const. Rob Carver on Sunday. “We don’t believe it was an act of aggression. You can tell by the charge here – it’s manslaughter and discharge firearm in a reckless manner – you can sort of put together the back story here.”

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Manitoba Families said the department is in the process of gathering information to determine if either youth or their families had involvement with the child welfare system.

Meantime, family members have organized a vigil for the teenager outside the home where he was killed.

It’s scheduled to take place Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m.

A relative is asking community members, drum carriers and elders to join family in a candlelight vigil to honour the boy.