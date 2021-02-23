WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba is holding a vigil today in remembrance of the three international students who died in a highway crash last week.

Spiritual Care, the Muslim Students’ Association, the Bangladeshi Students’ Association and the Iranian Students’ Association are coordinating the vigil, which is taking place virtually from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The three students, Aranoor Azad Chowdhury, Al Numan Aditta and Risul Badhon, died last week after a head-on, two-vehicle crash on Highway 7, about seven kilometres south of Arborg, Man. All three men were from Bangladesh.

The vigil will also honour two other recently lost students, Reza Amini and Sami Uzzaman.

Any U of M students needing support at this time can contact the Student Counselling Centre or any other of the university’s counselling resources. Staff and faculty can reach out to the Employee and Family Assistance Program.

The university also has a spiritual care coordinator and a team of chaplains for anyone to talk to if they are feeling distressed. The health and wellness office has a registered nurse who can provide support, and the International Centre can provide help to international students.