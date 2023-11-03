Vikings, Sabres win bowl games, Broncos off to AAA final for Winnipeg high school football

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Two teams were crowned champions Thursday night in high school football action, while another has booked their ticket to the finals.

    A pair of bowl games highlighted the evening, starting with the Vidruk Bowl.

    Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings clashed with the Sturgeon Heights Huskies. Sturgeon finished with the better record this season but it was Vincent Massey who was able to grab the final win on the year 30-0.

    The second matchup was the Bramwell Bowl, featuring the Kildonan East Reivers against the Springfield Sabres. These two teams had nearly identical seasons, both finishing with three wins.

    However, Springfield got the offence going while their defence stood strong, earning 24-0 win.

    The last game on the schedule was the AAA semifinal, the winner moving on to the championship next week.

    The Beaver Brae Broncos did battle with the Tec Voc Hornets. Beaver Brae was the best team in AAA this season, going undefeated and they didn't skip a beat this game, grabbing the 30-0 win.

    They will face the winners of Fort Frances and Dryden which goes Friday night.

