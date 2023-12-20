WINNIPEG
Vilardi scores and adds two assists to lead Jets to a 5-2 victory over Red Wings

Winnipeg Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (71) celebrates a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (71) celebrates a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winger Gabe Vilardi scored a goal and had two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Axel Jonnson-Fjallby and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist. Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk also scored for Winnipeg, which moved into sole possession of top spot in the Central Division.

Patrick Kane and Olli Maatta replied for Detroit.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 26 of 28 shots for Winnipeg (19-9-3) before 12,571 fans at Canada Life Centre. James Reimer made 36 saves on 41 shots for Detroit (15-13-4).

It was the third of a four-game homestand for the Jets.

Scheifele salted the game away with Winnipeg's fifth goal at the 15:12 mark of the third period, converting a setup from Vilardi.

