Manitoba’s auditor general wants city records on the Vimy Arena property deal and the sale of the old stadium site at Polo Park.

In a report to the mayor’s executive policy committee, Winnipeg’s Chief Corporate Services Officer Michael Jack is recommending the city hand over the records.

“The Public Service’s position is that the Auditor General has no authority to investigate these transactions,” says Jack, “ but nevertheless is recommending that Council approve granting him access to these records (other than those that are subject to solicitor-client privilege) in the interests of transparency and maintaining good relations with the Province.”

The Vimy Arena was declared surplus and transferred to the province for the future home of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a long-term drug treatment facility.

A local resident’s group has raised questions about the process.

As for the old stadium property, the city sold it for $30 million.