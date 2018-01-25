A final vote on the sale of the Vimy Arena property could go down to the wire.

The province has offered to buy the site for $1 dollar in favour of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a 50-bed long term drug treatment facility.

The sale of park land requires 11 votes at council, and only 14 of 16 members are present.

Councillors Russ Wyatt and Jeff Browaty are away.

One councillor tells CTV News the vote is too close to call.

Area councillor Shawn Dobson and other community members opposed to the plan and are upset about the loss of green and recreational space. Some don't want a drug treatment centre in their neighbourhood.

Broadcaster Scott Oake and his family are behind the project. Oake's son Bruce died from an accidental overdose.

If the sale occurs, the proposal still faces a future rezoning process.