Vincent Massey and St. Paul’s victorious in high school football action

Another week of high school football is underway in Winnipeg. It kicked off with a pair of junior varsity matchups.

The first contest featured St. Paul’s Crusaders taking on the Oak Park Raiders.

The Crusaders coming out on top with a final of 22-13.

The second game of the day was between the Vincent Massey Trojans and the Steinbach Sabres.

The Trojans pulled off a big victory 40-14.

Another three games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by 11 games on Friday and one game to wrap up the week on Saturday.