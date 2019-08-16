

Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg





The Manitoba NDP has filed an official complaint with the province’s commissioner of elections, accusing the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party of violating election law in a recent commercial.

The NDP said the ad by the PC party violates the financing act by featuring Premier Brian Pallister in the premier’s office.

“It’s not his office, it’s not our office, it’s the people of Manitoba’s office,” said Mark Wasyliw, NDP candidate for Fort Garry.

“We’re talking about the chief law maker of Manitoba, he has been in politics for 25 to 30 years. He has to know that it is a clear violation of election law to use public assets, including the premier's office to advance partisan political gains, namely a commercial.”

The NDP said the commissioner of elections has accepted it’s complaint and launched an investigation.

Christopher Adams is a political scientist and the Rector of St. Paul’s College. He says the impact this could have on a voter is minimal.

“I think it’s more of an oversight than anything else,” said Adams. “I think it’s a small tempest in a teapot, but nevertheless it should be looked at.”

In an email to CTV News Friday, the PC party said: “No government resources were utilized in any manner and all rules were followed.”

CTV News has reached out to the province’s commissioner of elections about what happens next, but has not yet heard back.

The NDP is also under fire for its choice of words in a recent commercial attacking Pallister.

