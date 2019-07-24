Concerns raised by the head of the union representing Winnipeg firefighters that crews are being dispatched to calls involving violence and weapons have prompted a strong denial from police.

Const. Rob Carver, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, responded Wednesday morning to the concerns raised by United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg President Alex Forrest.

Forrest circulated a memo to members on Monday which stated police leaders are using firefighters and paramedics to help officers deal with the pressure they’re facing by sending other first responders to deal with violent calls.

“It is inconceivable to me that anyone could imagine that we would send our brothers and sisters as frontline responders into situations that would put them in danger,” said Carver. “If you think that’s true you’ve got to give your head a shake.

“I’m shocked. We don’t dispatch fire calls. We transfer information over, they dispatch and anytime a firefighting unit, a Winnipeg fire paramedic unit or paramedics go to a call they have the option always to back up or to disengage and get us to come for help.”

“I have nothing else to say.”

Forrest said he stands by his initial comments.

In the memo he asked firefighters to think of their own safety first before engaging in any risky situations.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane said Tuesday crews are dealing with more violence on the job due in large part to the city’s methamphetamine epidemic, but he said there’s no evidence to suggest police are diverting violent calls.

Lane said Forrest’s suggestion crews should disengage if they feel their safety’s at risk is something firefighters and paramedics can already do.

He said first responders can stage and wait for police to arrive in situations where they feel doing their job could put them in harm’s way.