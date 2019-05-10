

People living north of Winnipeg on edge after 3 terrifying crimes in weeks

A woman who was assaulted and robbed during a break-in in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man., described to CTV News how she was beaten by intruders while hearing, “Just shoot her,” from one of them. It was one of three violent encounters in the rural area just north of Winnipeg that left people concerned over safety.

Jury finds Brett Overby guilty of second degree murder

Josh Crabb’s reporting on the Brett Overby trial in the killing of Christine Wood ended Wednesday with Overby being found guilty of second degree murder. Earlier in the week court heard testimony from Overby in which he admitted responsibility for Wood’s death, claiming he blacked out after she went at him with a knife. His defence had asked the jury to find him guilty of manslaughter instead of the crime he had been charged with.

Auto thieves more desperate, more creative, says MPI after SUV stolen from repair shop

A Winnipeg woman said her SUV was stolen after being dropped off for repairs and Manitoba Public Insurance said it’s an example of the new lengths thieves are going to in order to steal vehicles.

Supporter says Steve Ashton not being allowed to run for Manitoba NDP

A former Manitoba NDP cabinet minister who lost a seat in the legislature, which he had held for decades, in 2016 won’t be allowed to run again under the orange banner, a supporter said Monday. Later in the week, Steve Ashton lost an appeal to the party’s provincial executive that amounted to his last chance to run for the NDP.

Man shot during reported road rage incident

A conflict between two cars carrying a total of five men erupted in violence in a parking lot near Kingsbury Avenue and McPhillips Street Saturday. A man was shot and two others have been charged.