Violent transit bus assault sends youth to hospital

WINNIPEG -

A youth was transported to hospital and two adults were arrested after a violent assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News that officers were called to the intersection of Higgins Avenue and Austin Street at 8:20 p.m. for an assault against a youth and adult male that had taken place on the bus.

The youth was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two adults who were being held in custody.

This is a developing story and CTV News will provide updates as they become available.