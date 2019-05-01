

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Conservancy has released a new virtual tour of The Leaf and outdoor gardens that will comprise of Canada’s Diversity Garden, which is currently being built in the southeast area of the park.

“Over the next 18 months, as we work towards the anticipated opening of The Leaf, we expect public interest in this exciting project to grow to new heights,” said Assiniboine Park Conservancy president and CEO Margaret Redmond, in a news release.

The Leaf, an indoor horticultural attraction, started its construction in the summer of 2017.

“The Leaf is a truly unique and unparalleled project. From a design and construction point of view, the building is one of a kind,” said Redmond.

Surrounding The Leaf are the outdoor diversity gardens made up of the Indigenous People’s Garden, Kitchen Garden, Performance Garden, Sensory Garden, Seasonal Garden and The Grove.

The three levels of government, private donors and some other sources have raised $79.5 million to fund the estimated $97.8 million cost of the project.

“With the ongoing support of our donors and government partners we are looking forward to completing this transformation and the opening of The Leaf and diversity gardens in the late 2020,” said Redmond.