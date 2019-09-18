People taking a tour of the Manitoba Legislative Building can now get an up-close glimpse of a gilded symbol used to open each sitting of the house -- the mace.

Manitoba has two maces, which resemble a staff or club. Dave Shuttleworth, the legislature’s sergeant of arms, said they are used interchangeably as a ceremonial signal to show the Legislative Assembly is in session.

“Basically, nothing in the house happens until the mace gets there,” said Shuttleworth, who is responsible for carrying the mace into the legislative chamber and described it as “symbolic of the authority given to the Manitoba Legislature to run the affairs of the province.”

Staff said the maces have been brought out for open houses and tourism events before, but a permanent place to put them on display has been a long time coming.

“There has always been a tremendous response from the public at the opportunity to see the maces close up,” said Patricia Chaychuk, a clerk with the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba, at the unveiling of the display Wednesday.

She said Speaker Myrna Driedger came up with the idea to put them on display after hearing it was common at other legislative buildings. A full-sized photo sits behind each mace, so visitors can still get an idea of what it looks like when it’s in use in the chamber.

“And we’ve got a little sign that I’ll hang that will say ‘The mace is hard at work in the house,’” said Shuttleworth.

A mace made of brass, another of historic wood

Shuttleworth said tour groups often stop by his office to hear about the maces, and he expects the mace display will soon become a highlight for visitors.

“I think it’s amazing. The maces are beautiful, and now they’re out on display for the public and anyone who’s walking by can stop and take a look at them,” said Shuttleworth.

The older mace, first used in 1971, weighs four pounds and is constructed out of pieces of Manitoba history.

“The top part is carved from the hub of a Red River Cart, the staff itself is part of a flag pole that came west with the Wolseley expedition,” said Shuttleworth.

He said the newer mace -- weighing 22 pounds, made of gilded brass, and first used in 1884 -- is much more ornate and there are too many details to share with tour groups.

“I get about five to seven minutes with them. I could speak about the new mace for 15 minutes,” he said.

Shuttleworth said while the newer mace is used most of the time, the original mace comes out once a year, on or close to Manitoba Day, May 12.

On that day, two pieces of artwork donated to the Legislative Assembly by the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba are also put on display with it – a beaded tapestry called the Mace Runner and a pillow called Star Blanket Cushion.