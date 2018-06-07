

CTV Winnipeg





Children with visual impairments got the chance to experience Cavalia Odysseo by going on a sensory journey.

On Wednesday, kids from the Canadian Institute for the Blind took a trip to the White Big Top and got to experience the smell, sounds and feel of the show.

“We try to show these children what we do with horses and what is possible to do with these animals,” said Andreanne Dumont, a groomer and rider.

The kids got the opportunity to groom the horses, play percussion with musicians and saddle up on hay bales.

“You know you want the best for your kid all the time and you want them to have those opportunities and it’s something that she’ll remember. She’ll talk about this for the next six months to a year, ‘Remember when I saw the horses?’ So it’s pretty wonderful,” said Dan Bailey, a father at the event,

Performances of Cavalia Odysseo are scheduled to run through July 8.