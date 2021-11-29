Voice of Blue Bombers Bob Irving honoured by city

WINNIPEG -

Bob Irving, the play-by-play voice of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, was honoured by the city for all the work he has done in Winnipeg.

Irving, who is calling it a career at the end of the season, has been calling games for almost 50 years and on Monday, Mayor Brian Bowman presented him with a community service award.

"There aren't many voices that are synonymous with anything as Bob Irving's voice is with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers," said Bowman.

"Your time as the voice of the Blue Bombers truly shaped the experiences of Winnipeggers. We're so fortunate for the experiences as part of all of our collective memories."

The community service award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated excellence in any field that benefits their community.

Irving said he has been a sports fanatic all his life and when he started broadcasting, he just wanted to read some sports stories.

"I grew up in Saskatchewan, I am from Regina, but I'm a Winnipegger through and through. I'm a Manitoban," said Irving. "I feel like a lifelong Winnipegger, I promote the city wherever I go."

He said he is overwhelmed with the appreciation he has been receiving this last season.

Jeff McWhinnie, who is from Winnipeg and the keeper of the Grey Cup, said Irving defines integrity and honour.

"He has a unique way of communication. A way that when you are listening, it feels like you are sitting with him at the game," said McWhinnie.

He added that he makes the game the CFL better because of the work he does.

In a recorded message, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Irving will be remembered as one of the greatest in the league.

"On behalf of the entire Canadian Football League family, we want to thank you for everything you have done for us," said Ambrosie.