Voice of Blue Bombers Bob Irving honoured by city

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman (left) presents a community service award to Bob Irving, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, during a special ceremony Monday morning. Irving, who has called games for almost 50 years, is retiring at the end of the upcoming season. (Pool camera still) Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman (left) presents a community service award to Bob Irving, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, during a special ceremony Monday morning. Irving, who has called games for almost 50 years, is retiring at the end of the upcoming season. (Pool camera still)

