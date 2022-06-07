Volunteer shortage affecting many Manitoba groups

Organizations throughout Manitoba are currently on the search for more volunteers, but for many, it’s proving to be easier said than done.

“They’re actually the most important part of our organization,” said Amanda Bray, the program coordinator of the Helping Hands Centre in Brandon. The centre provides a lunch program, giving meals to those in the community that need them.

Bray says they need a minimum of 12 people to run it effectively. Most days, they manage to have eight to 10.

“Most of our work gets done through the volunteer help,” she adds, “whether it’s picking up our groceries to helping us serve lunch, to cleaning it up afterwards. Every last part is pretty much done by volunteers, so it’s important for us to have them.”

Some, like Kerry Fast, have been volunteering for years. “What keeps bringing me back is joy,” he said. “I’m happy to come back to help serve for the people that don’t have food on their table.”

Others, like Amanda Heyes, haven’t been volunteering for long, but still enjoy doing it. “I’m just wanting to help, wanting to make people’s days, and the other volunteers are really nice,” she said.

With the Winnipeg Folk Festival right around the corner, more help is needed there as well. Typically, the festival aims for 2,800 volunteers over the course of four days, but it’s still roughly 500 people short.

“I think folks are still coming out of the pandemic unsure if they’re ready to volunteer for things,” says Karla Ferguson, the festival’s Volunteer Resources Manager. “Some people are just tired and want to actually enjoy the festival, to just come and take it in.”

Reaching out to volunteers that helped out before the COVID-19 pandemic has had mixed results, with many no longer able to return. “They’re at different points of their life, so they aren’t able to return,” said Bray. “I’d say we’ve got enough that we’re able to make it, but just barely.”