WINNIPEG -- Operation Red Nose is still searching for volunteers to help drive party-goers home on New Year’s Eve.

The organization sends out teams of three to go pick people up after a night out. One person drives the team around, another is the designated driver who drives the customer’s vehicle to their home and the third person navigates in the customer’s car.

Operation Red Nose has about 75 volunteers signed up for New Year’s Eve, which makes up roughly 25 teams. The organization said it is hoping to have 150 volunteers in total so it can supply 50 teams to assist Winnipeggers.

“New Year’s Eve is our busiest night of the year. There are more requests for our service, more than any night. Our demand for volunteers, our requirement for volunteers really goes up for that night,” said Sharra Hinton, Operation Red Nose coordinator.

She said it’s best to have as many volunteers as possible to accommodate such a busy day.

“The other thing that is unique about New Year’s Eve is nobody is ready to go home until midnight and then everyone wants to go home at the same time.”

Hinton said Operation Red Nose is an extremely helpful service as it allows people to drive to a party, but it also ensures that their vehicles will get home and prevents any drinking and driving in the process.

If you are looking to volunteer, Hinton notes it’s a very easy process to apply.

People can visit the organizations website and fill out a volunteer application. It will then be sent to the police for a criminal record check, which is done free of charge, and once that is finished the volunteers are good to go.

If you want to use Operation Red Nose to get home, it’s best to call 45 minutes before you want to be picked up. You can reach the service at 204-947-6673 and can call for a ride anytime between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.