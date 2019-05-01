

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





A newly-formed safety committee in River Heights is calling on residents to help curb crime in the neighbourhood.

The River Heights/Crescentwood Safety Association, along with Winnipeg police and Coun. John Orlikow, led the charge at an open house on community safety at the Corydon Community Centre on Tuesday, where they announced the formation of a new area patrol group and said volunteers are needed.

“Vandalism has been a problem in our neighbourhood for a number of years and it’s not going away,” Orlikow said.

“We’ve been doing this with a lot of different groups, like the Smashed Window Club and others, but I thought this is important to try and get them to work together and have a coordinating point and that’s what this group is design to do.”

The association is expected to install more lighting in some of the neighbourhood back alleys, as well as address numbers in the back of homes.

The next community meeting is expected to take place on May 23.