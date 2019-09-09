

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Living Prairie Museum is looking for volunteers to help collect native seeds from some of Winnipeg’s prairie habitats.

The call comes as part of the museum’s work to conserve the genetic diversity of prairie landscapes with sustainable harvesting practices.

Volunteers are even allowed to keep some of the seeds they collect.

If you’re interested, you can register to harvest native seeds on the following days:

September 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Little Mountain Park

September 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Living Prairie Museum’s seed plots in St. Norbert

September 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Living Prairie Museum’s seed plots in St. Norbert

September 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Living Prairie Museum

To register, call the Living Prairie Museum at 204-832-0167.

Once you’re on the list, you’ll be directed to the appropriate seed plot.