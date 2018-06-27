Elections Manitoba is letting voters heading to the polls in the St. Boniface byelection know how they can cast their ballots.

All voters require one piece of government ID or two other pieces.

On election day, voters must attend the assigned voting location on their Voter Information Card.

There are two advance voting locations:

St. Boniface returning office – Holy Family Parish Church, 774 Archibald St.

Club Eclipse – 255 de la Cathedrale Ave.

Advance voting runs from July 5 to 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Sunday the polls are open from 12 to 6 p.m.

People unable to vote in person because of a disability can apply online at www.electionsmanitoba.ca or to the returning office to vote at home. Applications must be in no later than July 16 at 8 p.m.

Voters can also apply for absentee ballots in the same manner with a July 14 deadline.

The nomination deadline is July 3 at 1 p.m.

Election day is July 17.