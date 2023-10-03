Winnipeg

    • Wab Kinew re-elected in Fort Rouge

    Wab Kinew

    Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew has been re-elected as MLA of Fort Rouge.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Kinew has been re-elected, grabbing 75 per cent of the vote with four of 26 polls reporting.

    The premier-hopeful secured his third consecutive term in the riding over Liberal candidate Katherine Johnson, former executive director of the party; Tory candidate Réjeanne Caron, a 30-year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service; and Communist Party Candidate Robert Crooks.

    Kinew, a former CBC reporter and host, was first elected in Fort Rouge in 2016, defeating then Manitoba Liberal leader Rana Bokhari.

    He was elected leader of his party the next year, and was re-elected in Manitoba’s last general election in 2019 with over 50 per cent of the vote.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

