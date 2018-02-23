In the wake of the acquittal of the man who had been charged in connection with the death of Tina Fontaine, hundreds of people took part in a rally and walk to honour the 15-year-old in Winnipeg, while other events have been planned for cities across Canada.

Large crowd gathered outside the law courts for a walk in honour of Tina Fontaine pic.twitter.com/aYJUoCJpO3 — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) February 23, 2018

Fontaine’s body was found in the Red River in August 2014 after she had been reported missing.

At that time, there was a wide outpouring of grief, and calls for an inquiry into missing and murdered woman and girls that was eventually answered by the federal government.

Police later charged Raymond Cormier with second degree murder. On Thursday, a jury found him not guilty.

In reaction to the verdict, First Nations leaders have called for change.

“This is not the outcome anybody wanted,” said Sheila North, Grand Chief of MKO. “The systems – everything that was involved in Tina’s life failed her. We’ve all failed her.”

The Walk to Honour Tina Fontaine began at the Manitoba Law Courts, and made its way to the Oodena Circle at The Forks.

The walk has started people walking towards the Forks accompanied by song and drum #TinaFontaine pic.twitter.com/O0IwiWDhhS — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) February 23, 2018

Similar events are also planned in a number of Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Victoria, Montreal and Calgary.

Crowd now gathers at Oodena Circle welcoming Tina Fontaine’s family to a ceremony in honour of Tina Fontaine. Thelma Favel expected to address supporters pic.twitter.com/jUXqWrY4Mb — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, a post about a camp out on the grounds of the legislature, as a protest calling for justice, has been widely shared on Facebook.

With files from CTV's Sarah Plowman, Josh Crabb