Hundreds of Winnipeggers took to the streets Saturday for the 11th annual Challenge for Life held by the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

The 820 participants raised $1,082,512 while either walking 20 kilomteres or working out for 200 minutes.

To date, the event has raised more than $11-million with the funds staying in Manitoba to support prevention, early detection, treatment, research and patient support at CancerCare Manitoba.

"The funds raised at today's Challenge for Life are critical to improving outcomes for the people we all know and love who are living with a cancer diagnosis,” said Annitta Stenning, President and CEO of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. "We are so grateful for the commitment and passion of all the participants, sponsors, donors and volunteers who support the Challenge every year.”

The funds raised are part of the $7-million grant promised to CancerCare Manitoba from the Foundation.