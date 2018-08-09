

CTV Winnipeg





For those who don’t have the time to peruse the aisles of the grocery store, Walmart is providing a new service to help make your life easier.

Walmart Canada announced that it’s launching a grocery pickup service on Aug. 14 at multiple stores in Manitoba.

"Walmart is known for saving our customers money and, with the launch of Grocery Pickup in Manitoba, we're now also helping our Manitoban customers save valuable time with grocery shopping, no matter how busy they are," said Daryl Porter, vice president of omni-channel operations and online grocery for Walmart Canada.

"Manitobans have been asking for this service and we're proud to offer it as we continue to improve, expand and grow our services so customers can shop however they want, whenever it's convenient for them, from wherever they are."

The way that this free program will work is shoppers will select groceries from the location that’s most convenient to them either online or through the Walmart app and then an associate will prepare the order. To pick up the items, shoppers will go to a designated parking spot, call an assigned number and the order will be brought to them. Shoppers must order at least $50 worth of items in order to use the service.

Walmart’s grocery pickup is already available in stores across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.