

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Canadians will have a chance to cast their vote in the federal election as early as this weekend.

Elections Canada announced advance voting stations will open across the country, from 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday, Oct. 14.

"At the last election, more electors than ever voted early at advance polls," said Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault in a news release. "Advance polls will be open for longer hours, and there will be more advance polling stations to better serve Canadians."

To vote early, Canadians should head to their assigned polling station. Voters can find the address for their assigned station can on their voter information card, or by visiting the Elections Canada website or calling 1-800-463-6868.

Voters must bring proof of their identity, such as a driver’s license or any other card issued by the government with their picture, name and current address.

Canada’s 43rd federal election is on Oct. 21.