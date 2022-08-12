Wanted man arrested after crashing bicycle in North End

Winnipeg police say a man wanted on a warrant was arrested following a bicycle crash in the North End.

Police said officers saw the man at the intersection of Andrews Street and Flora Avenue around 8 a.m. on Thursday. Police said officers believed he also had a rifle in his possession.

Police said the man took off on his bicycle, but a strap from his duffle bag got caught in the front wheel of his bicycle causing him to crash. Officers then arrested the man on the strength of the warrant, which was issued for a failure to comply with a probation order.

Police said during the arrest, officers allege they saw a sawed-off rifle sticking out of the duffle bag the man had been carrying.

Clinton Wirffel, 37, is facing multiple firearm-related charges and was detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.