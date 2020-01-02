WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old boy is facing several weapons and gun-related charges after police say they found him with a homemade zip gun on New Year’s Day.

Officers spotted the teen, who was wanted by police, in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street just before 2:30 p.m. He ran away and tried to hide in a yard in the 500 block of Flora Avenue, but police chased after him and brought him into custody.

After searching the suspect, police seized a zip gun, parts that can be used to build a zip gun, three 12-gauge shotgun shells and three .22 calibre rounds of ammunition.

The 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition. He was also processed on two outstanding warrants for assault with a weapon and four counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

These charges have not been tested in court.

He’s in custody.