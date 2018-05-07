As Winnipeg police launch Arson Awareness Week, they’re reminding the public that the dry weather the city is seeing this year could result in an uptick in arson-related offences. 

Police are asking the public to be extra vigilant, and encouraging them to help with reducing the likelihood of arson.

  • Report discarded furniture or large garbage items to 311.
  • Avoid placing bins, garbage or other combustible items against the exterior of your home, garage, shed or fence. These are a ready supply of fuel for an arsonist.
  • Placing your new garbage/recycling containers out in the morning on the day of pickup (before 7:00 A.M. but not the night before). Secure them in a safe place on your property as soon as possible after collection.
  • Cleaning up overgrown shrubs and trees. They also can be a source of fuel for an arsonist.
  • Not leaving flammable liquids in the open. (Ensure proper storage of flammable material. I.E. gas cans, propane tanks).
  • Ensuring that your house, garage and shed are well secured and that exterior lighting is maintained. I.E. motion sensor lights.
  • Speaking with your neighbours and encourage each other to contact police if anything suspicious is observed.
  • Removing abandoned vehicles (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service have been busy the past few weeks trying to fight many fires due to the dry conditions hitting the city.