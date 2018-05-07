

CTV Winnipeg





As Winnipeg police launch Arson Awareness Week, they’re reminding the public that the dry weather the city is seeing this year could result in an uptick in arson-related offences.

Police are asking the public to be extra vigilant, and encouraging them to help with reducing the likelihood of arson.

Report discarded furniture or large garbage items to 311.

Avoid placing bins, garbage or other combustible items against the exterior of your home, garage, shed or fence. These are a ready supply of fuel for an arsonist.

Placing your new garbage/recycling containers out in the morning on the day of pickup (before 7:00 A.M. but not the night before). Secure them in a safe place on your property as soon as possible after collection.

Cleaning up overgrown shrubs and trees. They also can be a source of fuel for an arsonist.

Not leaving flammable liquids in the open. (Ensure proper storage of flammable material. I.E. gas cans, propane tanks).

Ensuring that your house, garage and shed are well secured and that exterior lighting is maintained. I.E. motion sensor lights.

Speaking with your neighbours and encourage each other to contact police if anything suspicious is observed.

Removing abandoned vehicles (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service have been busy the past few weeks trying to fight many fires due to the dry conditions hitting the city.