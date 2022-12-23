Warm holiday memories baked into Christmas fruitcakes
Every year at Christmas time, without fail, fruitcake would be on the menu for Jennifer Cupples McLeod.
"It's a long-standing family tradition. We call them Christmas cakes," she told CTV News.
Around Thanksgiving, at their home in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood, her mother Pat would pull out the big mixing bowl and get to work on the two-day process – weighing, measuring, chopping and stirring. She would laugh as her daughter would scoop up a spoonful or two to give the cake an 'official taste test.'
The cakes would be topped off with almond paste and buttercream icing and decorated with ribbon and winter scene decorations.
"Everybody always wanted a little piece," she said. "Everybody asked for the recipe and she was never shy about sharing it, because she knew nobody could make it quite the same."
She still has one of her mom's fruitcakes tucked away in the freezer – it was the last batch her mom made before she passed away in 2019. As a tribute, Cupples McLeod said she shared her mom's fruitcake recipe at her funeral.
The recipe for Pat Cupples' fruitcake, written in her own handwriting. Jennifer Cupples McLeod has treasured the last piece of her mom's fruitcake. (Supplied: Jennifer Cupples McLeod)
Fruitcake, in one form or another, has been around for centuries. Though the first recipe was far from the holiday treat we know today – it was more of a wartime ration.
The ancient Romans are widely credited as being the first to make fruitcakes, referred to as satura. Their recipe mixed stale bread, nuts, seeds and raisins together with a barley mash. It made for an easy-to-carry and hearty treat – almost like an ancient granola bar.
Diana Bizecki Robson, the curator of botany at the Manitoba Museum, said fruitcake as we know it today started to become popular back in the Middle Ages.
Diana Bizecki Robson has been the curator of botany at the Manitoba Museum for 19 years. She is pictured in her lab at the museum on Dec. 20, 2022. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
"People couldn't get access to fresh fruits and vegetables, like we do nowadays," she said.
As trade routes opened around the world, she said dried fruits and sugar started to become more common – which is when fruitcakes started to rise.
"People really found those foods to be special. They were a treat, and they were not the kind of things that ordinary people ate every day. So if you could get your hands on some of that, you were eating it during a special occasion."
In Diana Bizecki Robson's lab at the Manitoba Museum, several dried fruits and nuts common in fruitcake and Christmas baking are shown on Dec. 20, 2022. The practice of drying fruits began in ancient Egypt over 6,000 years ago. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)
As fruitcake's popularity grew, so did the traditions that go along with it. One such tradition, Bizecki Robson said, encouraged single wedding guests to take a piece of the fruitcake and put it under the pillow. It was said the cake would bring sweet dreams of their future lover.
So how did the fruitcake become a mainstay in the Christmas season specifically? Even the Smithsonian, according to its website, says that is a bit of a mystery.
Some of its closely related desserts have gotten a few Christmas carol shout-outs – give us some figgy pudding, marshmallows for toasting, or chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Fruitcake, however, seems to deal with a bit more… negativity.
The 1883 folk song 'Miss Fogarty's Christmas Cake' quips that hatchets and saws were needed to crack into the cake that could paralyze a jaw. The song warns Miss Fogarty's fruitcake could kill a man twice after eating a slice.
It was the brunt of a now-infamous joke from Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in the 1960s when Carson is credited saying, “the worst Christmas gift is fruitcake… There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other, year after year."
Even kids' cartoon character SpongeBob Squarepants got in on the fun, calling the cake a 'Christmas time cliché.'
Goodies Bake Shop co-owner Linda Peters says she can understand the negative hype when it comes to some fruitcakes. But that's not a problem for the Winnipeg-based bakery.
Every year the shop makes between 300 and 400 fruitcakes for the Christmas season, and every year the cakes sell out.
"I've never had fruitcake left over after Christmas as long as I've been running Goodies Bake Shop, ever," Peters told CTV News. "Our fruitcake is very famous and it's very popular, and a lot goes into it."
Goodies Bake Shop co-owner Linda Peters, says they have been using the same fruitcake recipe for as long as she can remember. Peters is pictured here on Dec. 19, 2022. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
She said Goodies Bake Shop has been using the same recipe for fruitcake for as long as she can remember, with the same baker making the fruitcakes for more than two decades. The process starts in October, marinating the ingredients in bourbon and letting them dry for at least two months.
"That is one of the secrets to making a really good fruitcake, you can't really speed up the process," she said.
For Cupples McLeod, she is cherishing the last piece of her mom's last fruitcake– nibbling away at it bite by bite, savouring each one.
Preserved with the raisins, walnuts, nutmeg and cloves are the memories Cupples McLeod shared with her mom. The countless hours they spent over that big mixing bowl getting ready for another Christmas with friends and family.
"It just makes me feel warm. You know, with all the memories, you can kind of feel the oven on."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
FIFA reviews Salt Bae's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
FIFA is taking "appropriate internal action" to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Canadian polar bears near 'bear capital' dying at fast rate
Polar bears in Canada's Western Hudson Bay -- on the southern edge of the Arctic -- are continuing to die in high numbers, a new government survey of the land carnivore has found.
Regina
-
Two people face over 30 charges following string of robberies: Regina police
Two people in Regina are facing over 30 charges after a series of robberies, assaults and various property crimes.
-
Newcomers from across the world find common ground while celebrating holidays in Regina
Dozens of newcomers, refugees and immigrants came together to share their holiday traditions in Regina on Thursday night.
-
'Community getting back out': Regina mayor says big events in 2022 helped rebuild tourism
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said 2022 was a year of change for the city, as it worked towards building community back up from COVID-19 restrictions and addressing homelessness.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon family marks two-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
It’s been just over two years since Mackenzie Trottier went missing.
-
Crash claims man's life southeast of Rosetown, Sask.
A 21-year old Milden man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to apartment fire
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to an apartment fire Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Assault turns deadly, Sudbury police charge suspect with murder
Sudbury police responding to an assault at a Notre Dame Avenue residence early Friday morning ended up charging a suspect with murder.
-
Northern Ontario man fined $3K for not removing trailers from Crown land
For the second time, an Elliot Lake man has been found guilty of leaving trailers and other personal property on public land for more than 21 days.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Edmonton
-
Travellers feeling apprehension during busiest day at Edmonton airport
What's usually considered the busiest travel day of the year has been a little more quiet in Edmonton as hundreds of flights have been cancelled across the country.
-
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
-
Sexual assault charges against Edmonton massage therapist stayed
A massage therapist charged with sexual assault in 2020 has had his charges stayed, CTV News Edmonton learned on Friday.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES: Major winter storm rolls into GTA
Here’s a live look at how the weather system is passing through the region and the problems it’s causing for commuters and travellers alike.
-
Former condo resident says community tried to help man before his shooting rampage
A woman who used to live in a Toronto-area condo where a resident went on a shooting rampage says she and others tried to help the man with his complaints about the building but he routinely harassed them.
-
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary officer faces voyeurism charges after recording devices, explosives seized
An investigation into suspected hidden camera video recordings has led to voyeurism and weapons charges against a former Calgary Police Service member.
-
Calgary boy delivers stuffed animals to ER on his birthday
A Calgary boy who turned 12 Thursday celebrated with a special delivery to the South Health Campus.
-
Zoolights reopens as cold snap set to end
After a dark week due to frigid temperatures, Zoolights returns Friday night to the Calgary Zoo.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings; almost 350,000 lose power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, more than a quarter of a million households are without electricity as flash freeze and wind warnings are in effect in some areas.
-
Call 811 to avoid overloading Montreal-area paramedics, says Urgences-sante
After the Public Health Department and the Minister of Health, it is now the turn of Urgences-santé to invite the population to use the 811 telephone service in order to avoid overloading paramedics.
-
Montreal company fighting food waste with juicy innovations
It's estimated some four million Canadians struggle to put food on the table, yet about a third of all the food produced in the world ends up in a landfill. A Montreal company is trying to change that.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa: Flash freeze expected as temperatures start to drop
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, followed by rain and ice pellets Friday morning. The temperature began to drop mid-afternoon, leading to a potential flash freeze on already treacherous roads.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Thousand Islands Bridge Authority restricting large, light vehicles due to high winds
The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has issued vehicle restrictions for the international crossing between Canada and the U.S. as a powerful winter storm batters the region on one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
-
Fire burns two apartment buildings in Saint John, N.B.
No injuries are being reported from a significant structure fire burning in Saint John.
-
Atlantic storm adds to Christmas travel woes, as ferry, plane trips cancelled
The weather system hammering Central Canada is also bringing Christmas travel woes to the East Coast, as holiday travel plans are being delayed by flight and ferry cancellations.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Multiple roads in southwestern Ont. shut down
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Severe weather dampens holiday shopping rush
The wintery weather is impacting holiday shopping plans for some – on what’s usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges closed due to ice bombs, winter conditions
Both the Port Mann Bridge and the Alex Fraser Bridge have been closed due to concerns about ice bombs dropping onto vehicles on the busy crossings.
-
'Astoundingly arrogant': Surrey RCMP head lambastes city's municipal force
The officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP has issued a scathing condemnation of the city's fledgling municipal police force, calling a recent report from the Surrey Police Service "fear mongering."
-
Puppies and pregnant dog seized from squalid, freezing basement in north Okanagan: SPCA
Animal protection officers in the north Okanagan have seized eight golden retrievers — including six puppies — plus a pregnant Australian shepherd that they say were found living in a squalid basement with no heating or insulation.
Vancouver Island
-
'A significant weather event': B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow, freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Fire that destroyed Tofino restaurant 'still under investigation'
Investigators were still combing through the wreckage Friday of a popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Downed trees block highway to Tofino, cut off power to thousands
Fallen trees cut off the only highway to and from the Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C., on Friday morning, while thousands of area residents woke up in the dark due to power outages.