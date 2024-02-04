Warm weather won’t stop Winnipeg ice climbers at Festiglace

Despite Sunday’s unseasonably mild temperatures, Winnipeg ice climbers raced to the summit of a 20-metre tall ice tower in the city’s St. Boniface neighbourhood for Festiglace.

The event, put on by volunteers from the Alpine Club of Canada’s Saint Boniface section, has been running for more than 20 years. However, organizers say that doesn’t mean it went off without a hitch.

“We basically changed about 80 percent of our plans for this event,” said the club’s events and volunteer coordinator Trisha Burch. “And then we tested the ice today and thought, ‘Why the heck not?’”

According to Burch, the ice took about a week to flood and freeze.

“We actually started a new icing system this year,” she said, adding that it involved watering downwards from the top of the tower.

“It’s amazing that we’re able to have such a structure here…and practically in the centre of Winnipeg,” said the club’s past-president André Mahé.

The free event saw people of all skill levels, including first-time ice climber Nazanin Roshanshah.

“I think I’m gonna be scared,” said Roshanshah. “I hope I can do (it), and if I cannot do (it), I will practice and practice.”

Seasoned summiteer Bradley Kulbaba says he’s been ice climbing for 15 years and looked forward to hitting the wall after a short hiatus.

“It felt great,” Kulbaba said after reaching the top of the tower. “It’s very much like climbing on real ice.”

Kari Carson returned to Festiglace this year after attending the event – and ice climbing – for the first time in 2023.

“It’s pretty addictive,” Carson said. “I started last year, I came to the same event, tried it and never stopped apparently.”

Organizers say events like Festiglace help the city’s ice climbing community come together and keep growing.

“This is a nice time for all of the ice climbing community to get together once a year and have a big party,” said Burch.

“We’re sort of bringing people back here to be able to enjoy climbing in our hometown, which is great,” Mahé added.

While Festiglace may come only once a year, the Apline Club of Canada Saint Boniface section says the ice tower will hopefully stay standing for the next few months, or for as long as the weather allows it to. Those interested in picking up their picks are encouraged to join the club as members and purchase season passes to climb seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.