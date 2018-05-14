

CTV Winnipeg





The province’s chief veterinary officer is reminding pet and livestock owners to start monitoring their animals for signs of heat stress.

The signs of heat stress include:

difficulty breathing including excessive panting,

drooling,

bright red gums,

anxious behaviour or panic,

excessive water consumption,

weakness or incoherent behaviour, and

collapse or seizure.

It’s advised that animals never be left inside a vehicle during warm weather.

If you see an animal in that situation, the province suggests you write down a description of the location, vehicle and the animal’s behavior. Then you can wait by the car and provide shade, try to locate the owner or contact animal welfare enforcement.

Animals more likely to be affected by heat stress include those that are dark-coloured or have thick coats, are very old or young, have underlying medical issues, are overweight, have short noses, or are naturally anxious or active.

If you suspect your animal is feeling heat stress, the province suggests moving them to a cool, shady area.

If their condition doesn’t improve within five minutes, it recommends calling a vet right away.

Manitobans who have concerns about the welfare of an animal can contact the province’s Animal Care Line at 204-945-8000, (toll-free) at 1-888-945-8001 or animalcare@gov.mb.ca.