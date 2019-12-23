WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers may want to cross their fingers that the weather on the first full day of winter was a sign of what’s to come – the city saw the warmest Dec. 22 on record in more than 100 years on Sunday and the fourth warmest on record.

The high temperature for the day recorded at the airport was 3.8 C, said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The agency said in comparison, the warmest Dec. 22 on record happened in 1877 when the mercury hit 6.7 C.

The next warmest on record was 5 C in 1899, followed by 3.9 C in 1890.

The average high temperature for the date is -11 C.

Last year, the temperature reached a peak of -5.9.

-With a file from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos