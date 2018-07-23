

The province has issued a bear safety reminder after it says an 8-year-old girl was hurt in a bear attack.

It happened Saturday in a back-country campsite on South Cross Lake, when a bear attacked a tent.

The province said the girl was treated in hospital for cuts on her face and wasn’t seriously injured. Officials said the family had made efforts to be bear safe, such as hanging food in a barrel away from the site.

The bear went after the food barrel after attacking the tent, the province said.

The girl’s father managed to scare the bear away from the site, and then the family quickly gathered essentials, warned others, and left in a canoe.

The campsite has since been closed, for now.

The province doesn’t believe the bear involved was the same one responsible for an attack on the Mantario trail earlier this month.

Conservation officers are searching for the bear and attempting to trap it.

The province shared this list of safety tips: