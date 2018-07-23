Featured
Warning out after child attacked by bear in Whiteshell
A black bear is pictured in a file image from May 27, 2012. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, July 23, 2018
The province has issued a bear safety reminder after it says an 8-year-old girl was hurt in a bear attack.
It happened Saturday in a back-country campsite on South Cross Lake, when a bear attacked a tent.
The province said the girl was treated in hospital for cuts on her face and wasn’t seriously injured. Officials said the family had made efforts to be bear safe, such as hanging food in a barrel away from the site.
The bear went after the food barrel after attacking the tent, the province said.
The girl’s father managed to scare the bear away from the site, and then the family quickly gathered essentials, warned others, and left in a canoe.
The campsite has since been closed, for now.
The province doesn’t believe the bear involved was the same one responsible for an attack on the Mantario trail earlier this month.
Conservation officers are searching for the bear and attempting to trap it.
The province shared this list of safety tips:
- never approach or feed a bear (or any other wild animal);
- keep dogs on a leash to reduce the potential of it being attacked by a bear or leading a bear back to you;
- store attractants, such as food and garbage, in a secure building or bear resistant container so they are not accessible to bears;
- when travelling in wilderness areas be alert, make noise, travel in groups, and keep children close by;
- take down bird feeders between April and November;
- store garbage in a secure building or bear resistant container;
- secure compost piles or compost food items indoors;
- in the summer, remove all ripened or fallen fruit daily in the morning and before dusk and don’t allow it to rot on the ground;
- allow barbecue grills to burn for a couple of minutes after cooking to burn off grease and to eliminate odors, and clean grills and grease cup after each use;
- clean up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck and don’t allow food odors to linger;
- feed pets indoors and never leave food dishes outdoors; and
- fully enclose backyard beehives and chicken coops; electric fencing is an effective bear deterrent. (Source: Manitoba Sustainable Development)