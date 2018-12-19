‘Twas the week before Christmas at Winnipeg City Hall.

And presents of appreciation were arriving for councilors one and all.

But a note of caution put a damper on the cheer.

Because taking the gifts was now unclear.

"It has gotten awkward here with some rules in place and none of us seem to be sure what we can accept and what we can't," said city councillor Brian Mayes

With the Christmas season in full swing, Winnipeg's integrity commissioner Sherri Walsh emailed a cautionary reminder to all councilors about new rules around receiving gifts from a member of the public, businesses, even non-profits.

"They should not accept a gift to the reasonable well informed person that looks like it is being given to influence them," said Walsh.

That caused consternation among councilors. Could they or couldn't they accept offerings like a box of chocolates which arrived from a local business?

"I think I'm going to send those back," said Mayes.

But it was one gift in particular that had councillors in a tizzy.

"I gave them cookies,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The mayor sent a box full to everyone on council

"Certainly there was confusion from some, some ate the cookies, some we're concerned about the rules are we complying or not," said Bowman.

Some wouldn't even open the box.

So Walsh had to weigh in.

"If one of the biggest issues we have in terms of accountability is cookies, we've come a long way," said Bowman.

In the end, the mayor's Christmas cookies passed the test.

"A gift from the mayor depending on the circumstances could be considered to be a normal expression of courtesy," said Walsh.

Still the commissioner says when in doubt, send it back. And she has a message to anyone who wants to say Merry Christmas to their councillor.

"If they want to express their gratitude, send a card, send an email," said Walsh.