WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding the suspect in a West End homicide.

On March 12, officers went to the 400 block of Agnes Street after a man was “seriously” assaulted in a home in the area.

Once they got to the scene, officers found the victim, Russel Gibeault, 30. He was taken to hospital where he died.

The homicide unit investigated, and are asking the public for help in finding Winnipeg’s Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, 34.

Officers noted a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Nelson’s arrest.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-eleven, with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black medium-length hair, as well as a mustache and goatee. Nelson also has a tattoo on his left forearm of a skull with horns.

Officers caution people not to approach the suspect, but ask anyone with information about his location to call 911.

Any other information that could help investigators can be given to the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.