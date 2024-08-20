Warrant issued for suspect in spring shooting death: Winnipeg police

A 25-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a shooting death in Winnipeg that took place this spring.

A warrant has been issued for Breanne Joan Bruyere for charges of manslaughter and obstructing justice in the death of Edgar Allan Bear on March 18.

Bear, 56, was found dead in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue. Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Charges against Bruyere and Garneau have not been proven in court.

Police said Bruyere is considered dangerous, and people should not make contact with her.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.