WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-born hockey player under fire after he made offensive comments in a leaked group chat will no longer be a member of the Washington Capitals.

The team made the announcement on Brendan Leipsic's status in a statement Friday morning.

“The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the statement reads.

Leipsic, who joined the Capitals in 2019, is among the people named in a group chat which was leaked online.

In a conversation involving his brother and Florida Panthers minor leaguer Jack Rodewald, Leipsic commented on the physical appearances of Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson's wife and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's girlfriend. He also called Capitals linemates Garnet Hathaway and Nick Dowd losers.

Rodewald played in the American Hockey League this season.

Members in the chat made comments over several months, with remarks ranging from rude comments about women and their appearances and weight to sexual references and comments about drug use.

Leipsic took to Twitter to apologize for the remarks.

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was part of,” Leipsic tweeted. “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions."

“I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way.”

His brother Jeremey, who was a member of the University of Manitoba Bisons hockey team, was also released from the team for comments he made during the chat.

The NHL is also investigating.

-With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb, Kayla Rosen and The Canadian Press.