WINNIPEG -- In support of frontline workers at Grace Hospital employees from the Moray Street Canada Post depot did a “Drive By Tribute” just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Canada Post spokesperson, frontline staff also received a handmade card and painting to show appreciation for the hard work they do.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg

