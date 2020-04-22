WATCH: A drive-by tribute for frontline workers in Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:55PM CST
WINNIPEG -- In support of frontline workers at Grace Hospital employees from the Moray Street Canada Post depot did a “Drive By Tribute” just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a Canada Post spokesperson, frontline staff also received a handmade card and painting to show appreciation for the hard work they do.
Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg
