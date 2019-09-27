

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are reminding drivers to expect some traffic delays as a result of Friday’s climate action march.

Police anticipate a large number of participants will take part in a mass walk, eastbound on Broadway towards Main Street.

Traffic flows along Broadway will be altered between Memorial Blvd. and Main St. Adjacent cross streets will also be affected. Police will be on hand to direct traffic where required during the walk.

An afternoon rally is planned for the Legislature grounds starting at noon.

Winnipeg Transit will also reroute some buses temporarily.